Avram Grant to unleash tactical Gerard Nuus for AFCON 2017

Published on: 28 December 2016
Gerrard Nuus behind Avram Grant

Black Stars head Coach Avram Grant is silently working his way to get his team arrive in Gabon in top shape and will bring back Gerard Nuus as his right hand man for the tournament.

Nuus, is one of the highly rated video analyst in Europe at the moment and is currently working with Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

Grant has him on board and he will join the entire squad in Dubai when the second phase of the preparation starts.

He was part of the success story of Equatorial Guinea when the team lost to Cote D’voire only on penalties almost two years ago now.

Ghana is in one of the toughest houses in the competition after being paired  against seven time champions Egypt, Mali and the often hard working Cranes of Uganda.

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

 

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • john akpa says:
    December 28, 2016 01:27 pm
    He is a coach. Don't we have too many ??
  • Tex says:
    December 28, 2016 03:10 pm
    Wow, these journalist are not doing their work. Gerard Nus is currently the head coach of Rayo OKC of the USL, 2nd tier soccer league in the US under the MLS. He took over midseason and lead them to the semi final round of the playoffs.

