Avram Grant’s future in doubt despite steering the Black Stars to a semi-final place in the AFCON

Ghana coach Avram Grant’s future is still up in the air with his contract set to come to an end after the Cup of Nations and yet no new one has been offered.

The 60-year-old Israeli is coming to the end of the two year contract he signed with the Ghana Football Association and there growing concerns that the coach will be leaving after the Cup of Nations.

Morocco’s head coach Herve Rernard is seen as a front runner to replace him but with Ghana still in with a chance to win the competition nothing has been held.

Uganda’s coach Michu Sredejevic has also been muted as one of the coaches interested in the job.

