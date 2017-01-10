Awal Mohammed tips former club Kotoko to win Ghana Premier League next season
Former Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed expects the club to win next season's Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors have gone two seasons without a trophy and that has been a major concern for their teeming supporters.
"I am looking forward to Kotoko winning the league this time round but I always expect Hearts of Oak to give them a good run for their money," he stated.
Kotoko have signed former King Faisal and AshantiGold coach Zdravko Lugarusic as their new coach.