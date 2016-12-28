AWOL Medeama talisman Kwame Boahene signs 3-year deal with Asante Kotoko 

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Awol Medeama Talisman Kwame Boahene on a three year deal.

The enterprising midfielder who has been declared missing by Medeama put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon after going through successful medical.

The former Medeama player accompanied by manager Robert Hagan alias Awuley signed contract papers at Kotoko’s secretariat on Wednesday afternoon after passing his medical examination earlier in the morning.

Boahene expressed his delight after signing the contract, pledging to do his best for the Ghanaian giants.

Representing Kotoko at the brief signing ceremony was Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei and four management members namely Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah; Head of Legal Team, Lawyer Kwame Boafo; Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore Yeboah and Accra Representative and Premier League Board member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman.

