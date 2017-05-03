Awudu Nafiu confident of Asante Kotoko revival from poor form

Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu buoyant of their revival from their abysmal form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The former AshantiGold guardsman has called on their teeming supporters to continue to back them as they battle to return to winning ways following their seven games winless run in the Ghana Premier League.

“We are not doing too well as was expected of us but it won’t take us, the players alone, to improve things,” he told the Club’s official website Asantekotokosc.

“We have a role to play and that perhaps is the biggest of all the roles. We have to fight for each other and play as a team” said the centre back, who has been in fine form since joining the club at the beginning of the season.

“We also need the backing of everyone; the players who don’t play regularly. We can’t do it when we file onto the pitch on match days to an empty stadium.

“We need the fans too. We can’t turn things around when the fans abandon us. The fans are our backbone.

“We depend on their prayers and support to win. Things will be very difficult without them” he stated.

Kotoko will aim to bounce back in style when they play Great Olympics on match day 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.