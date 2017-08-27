Awutu residents appeal to sitting MP Hon. George Andah for an AstroTurf pitch after dusty 2017 gala

Resident of Awutu, a community in the Awutu Senya west Constituency have appealed to the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. George Andah to save them from playing football on dusty pitches by constructing an AstroTurf pitch for them.

The residents, who have confidence in their MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Communication, are convinced that an AstroTurf pitch will improve the development of the sport in the community as well as reducing the level of health hazards the dusty pitch poses.

Speaking on behalf of the community at the 2017 Power2DoMore Football Gala after leading his side to lift the trophy, player of the tournament, Adams Vincent emphasized on the talents available in the constituency but the lack of infrastructure is hampering their progress.

“We know Hon. George Andah has great plans for the constituency but we are appealing to him to help us with an AstroTurf pitch.

“Many talents are going waste because of serious injuries from the dusty pitches here and the dust also poses respiratory problems for us,” Adams noted.

“We plead with him to help us with the facility to help in the development of the game,” he added.

Adams Vincent powered Awutu Community to lift the 2017 Power2DoMore Football Gala organised by Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, and Deputy Minister of Communication Hon. George Andah, with a solitary win over Bodwease Community.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)