Ayew brothers, Partey arrive for Congo World Cup qualifier

Published on: 29 August 2017
Andre and Jordan Ayew

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey and the Ayew brothers Jordan and Andre have arrived in the country to join the Black Stars for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi.

The trio is expected to partake in Tuesday afternoon's training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

They missed out on the recovery training session at the hotel premises on Monday evening.

Jordan arrives for international duty, having scored for Swansea in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

His elder brother Andre played the entire duration for West Ham United in their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Partey made his first appearance for Atleti and scored in the 5-1 mammoth win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

All invited players with the exception of defender Lumor Agbenyenu and Raphael Dwamena have arrived.

