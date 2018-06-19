Ayew brothers to travel with Swansea to Austria and Germany for pre-season

Ghanaian brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew are expected to join the rest of the Swansea team for preseason in Austria next month.

The duo who were important members of the team last season did their best to help the Welsh side avoid relegation but eventually they dropped to the championship.

Swansea will embark on a tour of Germany and Austria with new manager Graham Potter as they begin early preparations with the objective of returning to the topflight after a season down.

The Swans will take part in the Interwetten Cup in Magdeburg (Germany) on Saturday, July 21 against host club FC Magdeburg of the Bundesliga and Genoa of Serie A.

The round-robin tournament, in which each game will last 60 minutes, will take place at the MDCC Arena.

Graham Potter's Swans will then travel to Bad Häring in Austria for a six-day training camp where they will face La Liga side Eibar on Tuesday, July 24 at the Kufstein Arena and Freiburg at Stadium Imst on Friday, July 27.

Prior to the tour, the Swans will travel to Yeovil to face Darren Way’s side at Huish Park in a friendly on Wednesday, July 11.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew is reportedly on the radar of several clubs including new comers Fulham, who have had an initial bid of 8 million pounds rejected.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin