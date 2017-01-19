Ayew seeks to set Ghana's AFCON history in clash against Mali

West Ham United star Andre Ayew will become Ghana's top scorer in Africa Cup of Nations history if he scores against Mali on Saturday.

The midfielder is tied on seven goals with current team captain Asamoah Gyan and legend Osei Kofi after scoring from the spot in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Uganda.

Ayew will be playing in his fifth Nations Cup finals after missing just one (the 2013 finals in South Africa due to injury).

Then playing for Swansea, he emerged top scorer at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

