Azam FC defender Daniel Amoah out for three months with thigh injury

Azam FC Ghanaian defender Daniel Amoah has been ruled out for ninety days after sustaining a thigh injury.

The former Medeama FC defender was confirmed to be on the sidelines for three months after undergoing surgery on his thight.

The Azam United lateral defender got injured in their league game a week ago and has been effectively ruled out of action for 90 days after a minor operation.

Amoah has been superb for Azam since his move from Medeama two seasons ago and has been one of coach Aristică Cioabă’s trusted players.

His injury is a big blow for the Chamazi Stadium outfit who are currently second on the log behind Simba FC.

