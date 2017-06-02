Azam FC part ways with CEO Saad Kawemba to put future of Ghanaian quintet in jeopardy

Tanzanian giants Azam FC have parted ways with Chief Executive Saad Kawemba to put the future of five Ghanaian players at the club in doubt.

The two parties agreed to go separate ways following the expiration of Kawemba's three-year contract.

The former Tanzania Football Federation Competitions Director scouted the Ghanaian market to sign five players last year.

He traveled to Ghana on two occasions to complete deals for ex-Medeama duo Enoch Attah Agyei and Daniel Amoah.

He was also instrumental in the acquisition of former Aduana Stars duo Yahaya Mohammed and Yakubu Mohammed as well as ex-Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful.

But his departure has thrown the future of the Ghanaian quintet in doubt as the Tanzanian giants have redirected their focus on the grooming talents from their club's academy.

Defenders Daniel Amoah and Yakubu Mohammed as well as youngster Enoch Attah Agyei are the sure candidates whose futures remain certain.

Striker Samuel Afful has been told to look elsewhere after failing to score a single goal in a competitive match since joining seven months ago.

However, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate Yahaya Mohammed is leaving for non-footballing reasons.

