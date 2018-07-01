Azerbaijan giants Zira FC confirm Richard Gadze departure

President of Zira FC Natik Ismaylov has confirmed that Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze will depart the club following the expiration of his contract.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs marksman initially joined Zira on a short term deal from Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos before exercising his option to extend for a further year.

The 23-years-old instantly became a mainstay in the side after netting four goals in eight games to propel the club to 3rd spot on the Azerbaijan top flight League standings.

The Ghanaian forward has been locked in negotiation with the club over a new deal but both parties failed to find a common ground.

"Richard Gadze will leave the team. As for Joseph Bohum, he belongs to Zira under the contract. He just turned to us that he wants to leave the team because of family problems. We gave him time to find a new club. And this club will have to agree with us. We do not intend to just let him go. We did not plan to sell him, he just turned to us, and we went to meet him," Natik Ismaylov said.

Gadze bagged 9 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions last term.