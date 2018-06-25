Aziz Tetteh excels with Dynamo Moscow in pre-season match

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh was in fantastic form for Dynamo Moscow as they walloped second-tier side Chernomorets Balchik in a preseason friendly encounter.

Tetteh, who signed a two-and-half-year-deal with the Moscow giants during the January transfer window, lasted 45 minutes - with the side leading 3-0.

The well-built enforcer was a key figure in the side, after being used in both defensive and attacking midfield.

Dynamo coach Dmitiri Khokhlov is said to be delighted about the output of former Liberty Professionals midfielder and hopes he will put up the same performance for the club in their subsequent preseason games.

The 28-year-old made seven appearances - six starts and one substitute appearance.

He could have made more appearances but for the untimely death of his father, he was granted permission to fly down to Ghana to spend some time with his family.