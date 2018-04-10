B.A United President Mustapha Riga sacks head coach, takes over as club’s new coach

President of B.A United Football Club Mustapha Riga has sacked the head coach of the side Ernest Akotua and has taken over the club’s new coach.

The Division One League side has been struggling in the ongoing campaign, prompting the sacking of the coach.

Riga, who after an illustrious football career with top clubs in the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga took to coaching will be exhibiting his coaching skills practically.

Riga who played for the Netherlands at Youth level completed his coaching course after retiring from football before taking over as President of the Ghanaian side.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Levante attacker returned to his native country to work as a club administrator having spent years in Europe.

Riga is expected to translate what he learnt as a coach in practical terms when BA United take on their opponents in the DOL this weekend.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)