Baba Iddrisu happy with Real Mallorca's performance against Barcelona despite defeat

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu believes Real Mallorca performed admirably against Barcelona, despite suffering a 1-0 home defeat.

The Spanish giants won thanks to Robert Lewandowski's first-half stunner, but Mallorca deserve credit for not being outclassed and nearly stealing a point a couple of times.

Iddrisu, who played in Ghana's recent pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, worked hard in midfield for Mallorca.

"I am personally very happy," the 26-year-old declared on the club's official channel.

Iddrisu only saw the positive side of the match: "We fought well and we are very happy," he said.

Baba added that now "let's think about the next match."