Baba Mahama vows to deliver more happy moments to Asante Kotoko fans

Silky attacker Baba Mahama has promised to deliver more happy moments to Asante Kotoko fans after helping the club secure its first victory in nine games in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Techiman City FC star was the hero for the Porcupine Warriors as his solo goal in the second half against a stubborn Tema Youth side at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday secured the maximum points.

Mahama, 21, struggled for game time under formed coach Zdravko Lugarusic after his switch from Techiman to the Garden City in the off season.

However, the nimble footed attacker has found his mojo under new coach Steve Polack and has assured the club's teeming supporters of better performance in their subsequent games.