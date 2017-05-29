Baba Mahama vows to deliver more happy moments to Asante Kotoko fans
Silky attacker Baba Mahama has promised to deliver more happy moments to Asante Kotoko fans after helping the club secure its first victory in nine games in the Ghana Premier League.
The former Techiman City FC star was the hero for the Porcupine Warriors as his solo goal in the second half against a stubborn Tema Youth side at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday secured the maximum points.
Mahama, 21, struggled for game time under formed coach Zdravko Lugarusic after his switch from Techiman to the Garden City in the off season.
However, the nimble footed attacker has found his mojo under new coach Steve Polack and has assured the club's teeming supporters of better performance in their subsequent games.
“I am really happy I scored the goal for my team, we need the win badly, and I thank God I was able to come to the party,” he told reporters.
“I think there is more to come, Baba Mahama has more to offer to Kotoko, I just pray to be fit.
“And any time I am given the opportunity to play I will surely deliver."
Mahama was named the man-of-the-match in the win over Tema Youth.