Baba Rahman could undergo surgery to correct knee injury

Ghana defender Baba Rahman could undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The left back's tournament is over after suffering the setback during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Uganda.

Rahman had a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee.

This was ascertained after he left the team's camp in Port Gentil to Libreville for diagnosis.

