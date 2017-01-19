Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Baba Rahman could undergo surgery to correct knee injury

Published on: 19 January 2017
Baba Rahman

Ghana defender Baba Rahman could undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The left back's tournament is over after suffering the setback during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Uganda.

Rahman had a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee.

This was ascertained after he left the team's camp in Port Gentil to Libreville for diagnosis.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Sam va says:
    January 19, 2017 09:36 am
    hmm that doesn't sound good.too many career threatening injuries in the black stars lately.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations