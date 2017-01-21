Chelsea defender Baba Rahman departs from Ghana AFCON camp to London after injury

Ghana defender Baba Abdul-Rahman travelled from the Black Stars camp to London on Friday night to undergo further tests over a knee injury he suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached the decision in consultation with his parent club Chelsea and German side Schalke where he is currently on loan.

The defender travelled to London together with a Ghana FA official after meeting his Black Stars team-mates just before his departure.

Rahman suffered the injury on Tuesday and tests were carried out the following day in the Gabonese capital of Libreville.

The Ghana medical team led by Dr. Adam Baba revealed that the defender suffered "a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee."

Further tests will be carried out on the Ghana defender in London before decision is take on treatment.

The GFA will offer all the support to the dedicated and hardworking Baba Rahman on his road to recovery.

The left-back suffered the knee problem during the Black Stars 1-0 win over Uganda in Group D.

