Baba Rahman: First snaps as Chelsea defender returns to full training

Chelsea welcomed back Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman to a full training session at Cobham on Tuesday.

The Ghana star has been ruled out since suffering a serious knee injury while on international duty in February, but could return to Antonio Conte's squad soon.

The English champions decided against sending him out on loan to Schalke to enable him complete his recovery.

And it appears the Ghana international is beginning to find his feet after returning to full blown training for the first time.

Rahman is expected to work on his fitness after showing tremendous improvement at training on Tuesday.

The signs are clear that he could return full fitness sooner than expected and perhaps play a part in Chelsea's campaign this term.

