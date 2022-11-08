Baba Rahman: Ghana defender emerges as Reading’s best player against Watford

Baba Rahman is gearing up for the 2022 World Cup after another impressive performance for Reading.

The Ghana international, who is on his way to Qatar, was Reading's best player on the night they were defeated 2-0 by Watford.

Reading's winless run now stands at four games. Preston shocked them 2-1 at home last Friday.

That defeat hurt the fans, and Rahman took to Twitter to apologise for their performance but assure them that they would improve on Tuesday.

"Today wasn’t good enough and I’m the first to admit it Royal fans. We have a chance to make up for it on Tuesday and we’ll go for it. Thanks for the support and get home safe. Up the Ding," Rahman wrote.

The 28-year-old kept his word and put on a strong performance, but his teammates were not on his level, resulting in the loss.

Rahman had the most interceptions (5), tackles (7), and won 10 of 15 ground duels and three of four aerial duels. His performance received a 7.1 rating on Sofascore.

Reading manager Paul Ince admitted in a post-match interview that Rahman was excellent.

Rahman will join Black Stars for the World Cup after Reading's clash with Hull City on Saturday.

The Chelsea player is expected to start against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.