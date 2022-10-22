Baba Rahman: Ghana defender’s solid display helps Reading bounce back to winning ways

Reading FC returned to winning ways in the English Championship with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City, with Baba Rahman playing a key role.

Reading came into Saturday's game after three straight defeats. They needed a response, and they got it with a flawless performance, defeating Bristol at the Madejski Stadium.

Rahman was given his first start after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he performed admirably. The Ghana international played as a left wing-back in Reading manager Paul Ince's 3-5-2 system, and he was solid.

He made six clearances, one tackle, and one interception while preventing Bristol attackers from dribbling past him.

Rahman, Ghana's most experienced defender at the moment, is heading to Qatar in good form after being included in the Black Stars' provisional squad.

The 28-year-old is Ghana's first-choice left-back and will start in the group games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.