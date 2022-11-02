Baba Rahman: Reading FC fans have a new song for Ghana defender

Reading FC has composed a new song for Baba Rahman in recognition of the Ghana defender's outstanding contributions to the club.

Rahman returned to the Championship club for a second loan spell in September and has won over the fans once more.

Reading fans are ecstatic because the left-back has always performed admirably when given the chance so far this season.

The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out until after October, but he returned earlier than expected and has impressed in his last three games.

Alex, a Reading fan, tweeted the song lyrics. Reading fans sing the song during games.

🎵 He’s Ghanaian He’s only on loan for a season But we think he’s fucking brilliant Baba Rahman 🎵 #readingfc — Alex (@alexshepherdd) November 1, 2022

Rahman has been named to Ghana's provisional squad and is expected to make the final list for the tournament, in which the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stages.