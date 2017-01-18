Massive AFCON blow for Ghana as Baba Rahman is ruled out of tournament, Schalke reveal injured ace returning to Germany

Ghana has been hit with a massive blow at the Africa Cup of Nations as defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out of the tournament after his club Schalke revealed he will be returning to Germany for further examination.

The Bundesliga side have confirmed the left-back suffered a bruised meniscus and will have to be assessed by experts at Gelsenkirchen.

Rahman was replaced after 39 minutes and had to be stretchered off during the 1-0 win over Uganda in Port Gentil on Tuesday.

The Ghana Football Association announced on Wednesday that the player had flown to the Gabonese capital Libreville to ascertain the severity of the injury.

Rahman, owned by English giants Chelsea, is on a season-long loan move at the Royal Blues.

