Ghana are yet to know the extent of Baba Rahman's injury he picked up in their Group D opener against Uganda.

The on-loan Schalke 04 left back looks to have suffered a muscle sprain after stretching his leg to make a tackle and had to be stretchered off.

He was replaced by Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong.

Rahman is playing in his second Africa Cup of Nations finals after debuting at last tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)