Baba Rahman will be out for just five months- Kurth Okraku

Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman could be in line for an earlier than expected return after his rate of progression confirmed he could be back in time for Pre-season.

The young left back saw his season cut short after picking up an injury while playing for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Initial reports had indicated that Rahman could be out for seven months, but after under-going the knife in Germany and responding well to treatment, reports are that Rahman could be back in the next 150 days.

"With the progress he is making, he could return to full fitness in May which means the initial seven months recovery time prescribed could be less by two months and that means it will be time for pre-season ," Mr Okraku told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

A two-man delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) visited the player at his Dusseldorf home to check on him, honouring the FA’s promise of helping the player out while he goes through the recovery process.

