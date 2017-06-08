Baba Yara Sports Stadium: new venue to host WAFU Championship - REPORTS

The venue for the 2017 West Africa Union (WAFU) Championship has been moved from Takoradi to Kumasi, according to local media reports.

The reports indicate that media rights owners of the tournament Fox Sports TV and the leadership of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) have agreed to move the upcoming tournament to the Garden City due to the poor state of the Essipon Stadium and other facilities to be used for the competition.

The tournament was initially scheduled for the Cape Coast and Esspiong Stadia but will now be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Ghanasoccerent.com understands that officials of Fox Sports TV including Mamadou Gaye were hugely impressed with the facilities in Kumasi and Obuasi compared to Cape Coast and Takoradi.

The Essipon Stadium in Takoradi is currently without power, a situation organizers of the tournament can’t cope with.

The WAFU Nations Cup is expected to come off in September.

It will have all 16 West African states participating.

The competition will enjoy live TV production by Fox Sports and its affiliate channels worldwide.

