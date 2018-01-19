Bad news for Daniel Amartey as Leicester City make second bid for Marseille star Bouna Sarr

Daniel Amartey's future at Leicester City is in serious doubt again after the club made a second bid for Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr.

The 25-year-old right-back will provide competition for Danny Simpson and the Ghana international Amartey.

Sarr usually operates as a winger or attacking midfielder, but has been converted to a full-back and played all his games on the right side of defence this season.

Leicester City were reported to have a first offer of €3million rejected by the Ligue 1 side, but are said to have returned with an improved bid of €5m, which has also been turned down.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)