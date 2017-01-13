Bad weather forces Ghana to cancel flight to Gabon ahead of 2017 AFCON

Ghana have been forced to shelve plans of traveling to Gabon on Friday due to bad weather conditions, the federation has announced.

The Black Stars were due in Libreville tonight ahead of the start of the tournament on Saturday.

But aviation authorities in Dubai have canceled the flight due to the stormy weather conditions, the federation has confirmed.

Bad weather conditions have forced the #BlackStars to cancel this evening's travel to Gabon for #afcon2017. #can2017pic.twitter.com/yJSPHITprL — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 13, 2017

The West Africans must now wait for clearance before traveling possibly on Saturday to the capital, where they will connect to Port-Gentil.

The Black Stars have been camping since 02 January in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ghanaians are housed in group D where they will play old foes Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

