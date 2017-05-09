Baffour Gyan wants Asante Kotoko to be calm as they ride the storm

Former Ghana international Baffour Gyan has called on the management and playing body of Asante Kotoko to remain calm as they try to find solutions to their teams fall from grace.

Baffour Gyan who featured for Kotoko before retiring from the game has urged the Club’s fans to support them in hard times.

“I know the fans are very worried with the performance of the team, but this is the time they must rally and throw their support behind the team,” he told Kasapa FM.

“The players need their support at this point in time so I think it will be very important for the supporters of the Club to forget about everything that has happen and start supporting the team.

“I believe the support will eventually help the team get back to winning ways.”

