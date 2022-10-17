Ballon d’Or 2022: Michael Essien congratulates former teammate Karim Benzema

Former Ghana star Michael Essien has congratulated Karim Benzema on winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

Essien is delighted for the France star, with whom he shared a dressing room at Real Madrid during the 2012/13 season.

The former Chelsea midfielder tweeted his congratulations in French, simply saying that Benzema deserved the award.

Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22.

The Frenchman becomes only the second player aside from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award since 2008. Benzema's Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric won the prize in 2018.

Sadio Mane, who moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich last summer, came second while Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne finished in third.

Robert Lewandowski, who was widely tipped to be one of the frontrunners for the prize, came fourth in the vote.