Barcelona agree deal for Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele - reports

Barcelona have reached agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele, according to multiple reports, although the German club's chief executive has declined to confirm them.

BeIN Sports first reported on Thursday that a deal had been agreed for a base fee of €120 million, and French newspaper L'Equipe and Spanish reporter Guillem Balague both said the deal was likely to reach €150m, with €30m of that in bonus payments.

However, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said the club would not be commenting on the Dembele situation before the Champions League draw, set to begin in Monaco on Thursday, and cast doubt on the foreign reports.

Asked about L'Equipe's report by Sky Germany, Watzke said: "I can't confirm it. We will not make any comments.

"A lot of nonsense has been written by L'Equipe in recent weeks. We would also not comment on this [if there had already been a meeting between BVB and Barcelona]. We'll see them at the draw."

The reports agreed that an official announcement of any deal was unlikely to come on Thursday.

Dortmund will have to make a statement to the German stock market, which will not reopen until Friday morning.

The club then have an annual financial news conference, which takes place at noon on Friday.

Dortmund have already rejected a Barcelona offer for Dembele, reported to be around €100 million, but have said they are willing to sell if their price is met.

Source: espn.co.uk

