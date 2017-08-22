Spanish giants Barcelona sue Neymar €8.5 million for contract breach over PSG move

Barcelona are suing Neymar for a breach of contract after the Brazilian left the club for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

The Catalan club said on Tuesday they believe they are owed money which was paid to the player as part of a renewal bonus when he signed a new contract last year, in addition to €8.5 million in damages plus interest.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Barca said they had passed the complaint on to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), having first filed the lawsuit in a Barcelona court on Aug. 11.

"FC Barcelona have sent a claim to be made against Neymar for breach of contract to the RFEF for it to be passed on to the French Football Federation [FFF] and FIFA," the statement read.

"In the demand, the club claims back money paid as part of a renewal bonus based on the fact he has not fulfilled his contract. The amount is €8.5m in damages, plus an additional 10 percent in interest. The club also claims that PSG subsidise the amounts in the event that the player cannot take responsibility.

"FC Barcelona have taken these steps in order to defend their own interests after Neymar rescinded his contract with the club just a few months after signing a renewal until 2021."

Neymar put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Camp Nou last October and as well as the bonus he was paid at the time, he was due to receive another €26m this summer.

However, after his world record €222m transfer to PSG went through, club spokesman Josep Vives confirmed the club would not be making the payment as Neymar had not fulfilled his contractual duties.

"There were three conditions -- one, that the player didn't negotiate with another club before July 31; two, that he publicly expressed his decision to fulfil his contract; and three, the payment was to be made on Sept. 1 to ensure he didn't go to another club," Vives said.

"With these criteria not met, the club will not pay the renewal bonus. The money is no longer with a notary but back with the club."

Neymar did not publicly say he was considering a move to PSG until Aug. 3, the day Barcelona terminated his contract and he signed for his new team.

Barcelona's claim comes just days after Neymar blasted the club's board.

"I do have something to say: That I am disappointed with them [the Barca directors]," Neymar said after PSG's win over Toulouse on Sunday.

"I spent four years there and was very happy. I began happy, spent four years happy and left happy. But not with them. For me, they shouldn't be in charge of Barca. Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this.

"To see my former teammates unhappy makes me sad also, because I have many friends [there]. I hope that things get better for Barca. That they return to the team they were and become one that can compete with the others."

Source: espn.co.uk

