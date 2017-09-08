Barnsley boss Heckingbottom says defender Andy Yiadom has put transfer disappointment behind him

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom says Andy Yiadom has put the transfer deadline day disappointment behind him and ready to kick on with the side.

The 25-year-old failed to secure a move to Swansea City while his move to Huddersfield Town was scuppered after he reportedly failed a medical due to a back issue

But after having a chat with the form Barnet captain, Heckingbottom believes the 25-year-old is ready to put his disappointment behind him with Barnsley.

"He had been performing well for us and the club accepted a bid and were happy with the money they were going to get for him and then he had a chance to play in the Premier League and everyone was delighted and wishing him well. And then it fall through. "

It must have been difficult. But one of Yids' strengths, beside his football is that he is really level-headed and grounded.

"It will help him in situations like this and I had a chat with him on Tuesday now the deadline closed and he was like: 'you know what, I am glad nothing else can happen, it's speculation now."

