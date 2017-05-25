Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom dropped from Ghana squad

Barnsley defender Andy Kyere Yiadom has been dropped from the Black Stars ahead of next month's triple-header

The right-back was a surprise inclusion in former Black Stars coach Avram Grant's final 23-man squad for the Africa Nations Cup in Gabon early this year.

However, new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has opted against handing him a call-up into the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the two high-profile international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

The 24-year-old was named Barnsley Player of the season after featuring in 32 games for the club last season before suffering a shoulder injury at the dying embers of the campaign.

