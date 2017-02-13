Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom learns positive lesson after playing for Ghana at AFCON

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom says he's picked valuable lessons after representing his native Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 25-year-old was surprise inclusion in Avram Grant's squad for the continental football showpiece.

The right-back featured twice as the Black Stars placed a disappointing fourth.

Yiadom was back at club duty where he featured for Barnsley in their 0-0 draw against Reading over the weekend.

And he believes the experience will hold him in good stead moving forward.

“Coming back and playing the full 90 minutes after all the travelling I’ve had to do recently, it really took it out of me today but I got through it and it bodes well for me I really enjoyed the experience, to get a few caps for Ghana it was very proud for me," he said

“I can use what I’ve learned over there now I’m back at Barnsley. The biggest difference was the temperature, it’s a vast difference I can tell you that! I’ve gone from 30 degrees and really humid to snow."

