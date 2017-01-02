Barnsley defender delighted over his inclusion in Ghana's squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Barnsley star Andy Yiadom is delighted over his inclusion in Ghana’s provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The full-back cum winger was handed his maiden call-up last month for Ghana’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier at Egypt.

But he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat at the Military Stadium in Alexandria.

Now the right-back who plays in the English second tier says he is happy to get the chance to impress for the Black Stars.

“It’s very good to be included," Yiadom said following his naming on Monday in the 26-man provisional squad for the tournament.

"I went away with them last time which was a great experience. I was on the bench and didn’t get to play but it was a great experience.

"There are more games in the African Cup of Nations, so fingers crossed - I can get some minutes.

“I’m fortunate to be doing ok and playing for Barnsley week in week out, so I am fortunate to get called up."

Yiadom has made 22 appearances including 19 starts for the Championship side this season so far.

The 25-year-old would like to follow in the footsteps of striker Kwesi Appiah who was surprisingly named in squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals and went on to excel at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Ghana have been pitted against Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D, with the tournament set to run between January 14 and February 5.

