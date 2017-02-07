Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Barnsley defender Yiadom returns to the UK after AFCON participation with Ghana

Published on: 07 February 2017

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has returned to England to rejoin Barnsley.

Yiadom, 25, was a surprised inclusion in Ghana's 23-man squad for the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.

The right-back featured twice in the tournament where he put up a decent performance.

The Ghana international has returned to the United Kingdom to continue his club career at the English side.

He could be in line to return to the side ahead of their trip to Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • john akpa says:
    February 07, 2017 03:31 pm
    Brilliant footballer, can play various positions in defence and midfield.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations