Barnsley star Andy Yiadom set for his Ghana debut at AFCON 2017

Barnsley star Andy Yiadom could make his Africa Cup of Nations debut on Wednesday against Egypt.

The Championship player is expected to replace regular right back Harrison Afful who could be re-assigned as left back.

Yiadom was a shock inclusion in the final 23-man squad and remains in line to earn his first international cap.

He made 23 league appearances for Barnsley before joining Ghana's camp in Al Ain for pre-tournament training.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)