Bashiru Hayford claims Ghana FA will never give him desired Black Stars job

Ashanti Gold FC coach Bashiru Hayford claims the Ghana FA will not let him get close to the Black Stars.

The highly vocal trainer increased his ratings as a coach after leading a less fancied AshGold side to lift the Ghana Premier League during the 2014/2015 season.

Hayford has never hidden his admiration for the highly respectable Black Stars coaching job but reckons it’s virtually impossible to get the job under the Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration.

““I can Coach the Black Stars but I know they won’t give me the job, most of these player I handled them,” he told Kasapa FM.

“I Coached Asamoah Gyan, you can name them, I Coached almost 80 to 90% of these players, so I can really do the job but they won’t give me that opportunity.”

The Ghana Football Association are on a hunt for a new coach after the departure of Avram Grant.

