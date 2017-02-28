Bashiru Hayford maintains his side did not deserve to lose against Kotoko

AshGold manager Bashiru Hayford maintains his side did enough to ensure they at least picked up a point against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners lost 1-0 at their own back yard to the Porcupine Warriors and have been struggling since beating Olympics on match day one.

“We outplayed them in the game for the entire duration but some mistakes caused our home defeat'' he told reporters after the game.

"We gifted them that goal and is painful because I always advice my players of back pass"

"I will keep on praising my players because they're young but their performance is always improving during our games"

