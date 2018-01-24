Bashiru Hayford set for final talks with Ebusua Dwarfs over coaching job

Experienced trainer Bashiru Hayford says he is yet to hold final talks with Abuja Dwarfs for his return to the touchlines.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winning coach was on the bench during their campaign in just ended GHALCA G8 tournament.

''I was there to observe and assess the team, thus to familiarise at least for a month. I wasn’t the coach of Dwarfs. I came in to help their technical team,'' Hayford told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

''I’ll have to discuss with Management from what I saw in the tournament. I’m happy to look at the team during the G-8.''

