Bastia kid Jeff Acheampong delighted to meet up with 'Ghanaian brother' Mario Balotelli after Ligue 1 clash

Ghana youth defender Jeff Acheampong is delighted to have met up with Mario Balotelli on Friday when his side Bastia held Nice in the Ligue 1.

Acheampong was an unused substitute and Balotelli played full throttle in the 1-1 draw.

The 19-year-old was delighted to meet the Italy striker whose parents are Ghanaians.

He took a selfie with the former Manchester City star and wrote: ''Tough game but it was nice seeing you tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season @FinallyMario.''

Tough game but it was nice seeing you tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season @FinallyMario pic.twitter.com/Qq3lMyO5j5 — Jeff Acheampong (@jeff11_official) January 20, 2017

