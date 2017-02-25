Bayern annihilate Gideon Jung and Hamburg 8-0 in Bundesliga clash

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Jung was left guttered after Bayern Munich made mockery of them after smashing them 8-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was deployed in midfield but he is overshadowed on the afternoon as Bayern expressed superiority in the territory and recorded a record win over the Dinosaurs.

Striker Robert Lewandowski grabbed a hat-trick as Kevin Coman also netted a brace at the Allianz Arena.

Arturo Vidal, David Alaba and Arjen Robben were all on target on the evening.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)