Bayern Munich hand trial to Ghanaian teenage starlet Haruna Jamal
Bayern Munich have handed a trial to Ghanaian kid Haruna Jamal.
Jamal, 16, is one of the brightest talent to come from famous Ghanaian side West African Football Academy.
The youngster will be handed a deal if he impresses during the short trial.
He is a member of Ghana's Under-17 team expected to participate in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.
If he is successful, he will join the youth team of the Bavarian to hone his talent.
WAFA have been busy shipping out a number of their stars to several clubs across Europe.