Black Stars defender Lumor Agbenyanu confident of team success in AFCON 2019

Black Stars defender Lumor Agbenyanu has expressed his belief of the team breaking their 35-year AFCON title drought in 2019.

Agbenyanu, who impressed on his loan spell at German club 1860 Munich was handed his debut Black Stars call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah in the team's 5-0 demolishing of the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars have been to the continent's football showpiece grand final on three occasions since beating host nation Libya 7-6 on penalties to clinch the 1982 edition but have failed to taste glory in none.

Nevertheless, Agbenyanu intimated that the team will break their duck in the 2019 edition in Cameroon during an interview with Bryte FM.

“Yes we can qualify and even win the competition, Ghanaians have been waiting for the title for a long time."

“We just have to make sure we qualify for the Cup of Nations in Cameroon and I believe we can win when he get there.”

Ghana lost 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast in the 2015 edition in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.