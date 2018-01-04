Be motivated by CAF awards- President Akufo-Addo tells footballers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaian footballers to be motivated by the annual awards of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to attain the highest standards in their football career.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaian footballers to be motivated by the annual awards of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to attain the highest standards in their football career.

This, the President held, would fast-track the development of the game on the Continent.

The President said this when the President of the CAF, Mr Ahmad Ahmad called on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday.

Mr Ahmad was accompanied by CAF First Vice President Kwesi Nyantakyi and other executives of the Continent's football controlling body.

Mr Ahmad's call was to inform President Akufo-Addo of the CAF awards to be held in Accra on Thursday January 4, 2017 at the Accra International Conference (AICC).

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for further development of the sport on the continents, considering the passion with which the people loved the game.

He was elated with the decsion of the CAF to hold this year’s awards in Ghana and expressed his resolve to support the Continent's football controlling body and its executives to succeed in their vision for the development of the game.

Mr Ahmad was grateful to President Akufo-Addo for Ghana's support during the CAF elections and thanked the President in advance for honouring the event.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)