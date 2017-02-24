Beating Wa All Stars is non-negotiable- Hearts ace Patrick Razak reveals

Hearts of Oak ace Patrick Razak has says the club have no choice but to beat defending champions Wa All Stars in Accra on Sunday.

The Phobians are without a win in three league matches and face a daunting task against the champions who will be playing their first match of the season.

Hearts have not beaten All Stars in the last three games but Razak believes the team will jump start their season this weekend.

"We have to win; it's not even a matter of choice or the team that we are playing but we have to win on Sunday," Razak told the club's official website.

"We came close to winning against Dwarfs but we could not hold on but I believe we will get our first win this weekend.

''The whole team wants a win. The fans deserve a win and we will go all out to get the win."

