Bechem United coach says 'Nothing is impossible in football' ahead MC Alger trip

Bechem United coach Vicenzo Annese believes they have an equal chance of advancing to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of MC Alger.

The Italian bemoaned his side's poor conversion rate in the narrow 2-1 win over the Algerian side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

MC Alger hold the aces to qualify after scoring an away goal but Annese insists his side have a chance to advance.

''Nothing is impossible in football, we just have to go and play well in Algeria, I must admit is not going to be easy,'' he said.

''They came here and almost got a draw but we were able to win, they most important thing is we won here in Ghana.

''We can also get a good score line there in Algeria, all we need to do is prepare very well before the game and we can shock them.''

