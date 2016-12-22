Bechem Park unfit to host 2017 CAF Confederation Cup matches

The Bechem Park has been passed unfit to host the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian side are seeking to improve the facility in time ahead of their debut appearance in Africa's inter-club competition.

The club's operations manager Francis Addai has confirmed his outfit must renovate the facility before it's given a seal of approval to host their home matches.

“CAF has told us to provide a fully equipped doping centre and a fully equipped press box with internet facilities," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM

We also have to maintain our pitch and our VVIP section to contain international dignitaries according to the CAF Inspection team." United have drawn Algerian side MC Algers in the preliminary round of the competition.

Comments