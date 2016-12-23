Bechem United adopt Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium as second choice for Confederation Cup

The President of Bechem United has revealed his club has adopted the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in case the Bechem Park fails to meet the standard.

Bechem United will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup as a reward for winning the MTN FA Cup.

”We have chosen the Baba Yara sports stadium as our second option for all home games should CAF disapprove the Bechem Park because it is the only standard venue which is very close to us”

” The truth of the matter is that CAF officially haven’t inspected the venue rather it is Mr.Asabere who did that on behalf of the GFA before the 2016/2016 Ghana Premier League starts.“

“Maybe because he does certain works for them that is why people came out with that report.”

Comments